The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:20 AM IST

World, Americas

Very scary time for young men in America: Donald Trump amid Kavanaugh row

REUTERS
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 11:04 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 11:04 am IST

The fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination has been unusually emotional and has unfolded just weeks ahead of Nov. 6 elections.

'My whole life, I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty. But now, you’re guilty until proven innocent. That is a very, very difficult standard,' Trump said outside the White House. (Photo: File)
 'My whole life, I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty. But now, you’re guilty until proven innocent. That is a very, very difficult standard,' Trump said outside the White House. (Photo: File)

Washington: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that allegations of sexual misconduct against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh showed that “it’s a very scary time for young men in America” who now may be presumed guilty even when innocent.

Five days after an extraordinary Senate hearing watched by millions of people in which university professor Christine Blasey Ford detailed her sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh, Trump raised the issue of false accusations against men.

“My whole life, I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty. But now, you’re guilty until proven innocent. That is a very, very difficult standard,” Trump said outside the White House. “Well, I say that it’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of.”

The fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime job on the top US court comes against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault that has toppled a succession of powerful men.

Under pressure from Democrats and some moderate fellow Republicans, Trump on Friday ordered an FBI investigation lasting up to a week into the allegations against his nominee. He told reporters on Tuesday he thought Kavanaugh would win Senate confirmation once the FBI finishes its investigation.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation would consolidate conservative control of the Supreme Court, with disputes involving abortion rights, immigration, gay rights, voting rights and transgender troops possibly heading to the court soon.

The fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination has been unusually emotional and has unfolded just weeks ahead of Nov. 6 elections in which Democrats are trying to seize control of Congress from Republicans.

Some Republicans fear pushing ahead with Kavanaugh’s confirmation could alienate women voters, while Democrats are seeking to capitalize on the controversy.

Trump, who was himself accused during the 2016 presidential race of sexual misconduct with numerous women, tried to link the allegations against Kavanaugh to what he said was a broader problem.

“What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice. It really does. You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman,” Trump said.

Ford testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982 when they were high school students in Maryland. At a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, Trump mocked Ford for not having answers to some questions during her testimony.

“What neighbourhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know. But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember,” Trump said in imitation of Ford’s testimony.

“And a man’s life is in tatters,” he said.

Angry denials

In angry and defiant testimony before the Senate, Kavanaugh denied Ford’s accusation, as well as allegations by two other women of sexual misconduct in the 1980s.

Senator Jeff Flake, a moderate Republican who could be pivotal in the confirmation vote, raised concerns about the judge’s “partisan” tone at the Judiciary Committee hearing.

 “I tell myself, ‘You give a little leeway because of what he’s been through.’ But on the other hand, we can’t have this on the court. We simply can’t,” Flake, who is retiring as a senator in January, said at an event in Washington.

Flake voted to approve Kavanaugh in the committee’s vote on Friday that sent the nomination to the full Senate, but he also insisted the FBI investigate the sexual misconduct allegations. Flake has said Kavanaugh’s nomination would end if the FBI investigation found he had lied in his Senate testimony.

Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin. That means if all the Democrats vote against Kavanaugh, Trump could not afford to have more than one Republican oppose his nominee, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tiebreaking vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said each senator would get a copy of the FBI’s report on its investigation. “But here’s what we know ... one thing for sure. The Senate will vote on Judge Kavanaugh here, on this floor, this week,” McConnell told the chamber.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, said a Friday vote would not give senators enough time to evaluate the FBI probe.

Flake said the FBI had completed interviews with four people.

A lawyer for Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge said the FBI had finished its interview with him. Ford identified Judge as a witness to the alleged assault. Judge has previously denied any memory of such an incident. Ford’s lawyers said on Tuesday she had offered her full cooperation with the FBI in its investigation but had received no reply.

 “It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you,” the lawyers said in their letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Chuck Grassley, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, separately demanded in a letter to Ford’s lawyers that they provide a range of materials to determine whether her allegations are credible. They include notes from therapy sessions and video or audio recordings of a polygraph test she took.

A person familiar with the matter said the FBI questioned Deborah Ramirez, who has said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when both were Yale University students. She was questioned for more than two hours on Sunday and provided the FBI with a list of over 20 possible witnesses, the person said.

The FBI was also due to question Leland Keyser and PJ Smyth, two people who Ford said were at the gathering of teenagers where Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her.

Tags: donald trump, us supreme court, brett kavanaugh, christine blasey ford, sexual assault
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

2

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

3

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

4

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

5

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham