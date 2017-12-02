Trump, Modi speak over phone; express satisfaction over GES

This year's summit focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Narendra Modi expressing satisfaction over the recently concluded Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the US and India in November in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the recently concluded Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the US and India in November in Hyderabad, the White House said Saturday.

President Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is also his senior advisor, had led the US delegation at the three-day event.

Trump spoke to Modi Fridday over the phone.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction with the recent Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), co-hosted by the United States and India, which brought together entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, including 38 US states, the

District of Colombia, and Puerto Rico," the White House said in a brief readout of the call.

"For all of our progress, gender divides on access to technology, nutrition, and health, preventing women, their families, and their communities from reaching their full potential," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday.