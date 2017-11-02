The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017

World, Americas

After serving 10 yrs in US prison, Indian man rearrested for threat to public safety

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2017
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

He had been sentenced for using the internet to induce a minor, to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Jerald Peter Dsouza was arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers after being released from a private jail. (Representational Image | Photo: File)
 Jerald Peter Dsouza was arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers after being released from a private jail. (Representational Image | Photo: File)

Washington: An Indian national has been rearrested after he was released from prison following the completion of his 10 years term as authorities believe that he poses threat to public safety.

Jerald Peter Dsouza, 58, was arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers after he was released from a private jail where he served sentence for using the internet to induce a minor, who he believed to be a 13-year- old girl, to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Dsouza remains in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), federal authorities said on Wednesday.

He was convicted in US District Court, Eastern District of California, in March 2009, ICE said.

“ICE places a high priority on identifying, arresting and removing foreign nationals with criminal records who pose a threat to public safety - whether they’re in the United States legally or illegally,” said William P Joyce, acting field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in El Paso.

