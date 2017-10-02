Shooting reported at Las Vegas' casino hotel; police shut down Strip

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in 'several' people with gunshot wounds.

A police officer runs along a sidewalk near a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday (Photo: AP)

Las Vegas: Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

No further information was immediately known.