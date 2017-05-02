The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian-American doctors to push for reforms against shortage of physicians in US

PTI
Published : May 2, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 8:34 am IST

The annual AAPI Legislative Day at the US Capitol will also focus on green card backlog and the issues related to health care reforms.

AAPI or the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is the largest organisation representing Indian American doctors in the country.
 AAPI or the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is the largest organisation representing Indian American doctors in the country.

Washington: Influential Indian-American doctors will meet here tomorrow to push for legislative reforms to address the shortage of physicians in the US and
speak against recent surge in hate crimes against the community.

The annual AAPI Legislative Day at the US Capitol will also focus on green card backlog and the issues related to health care reforms.

AAPI or the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is the largest organisation representing Indian American doctors in the country.

"There is an ongoing physician shortage, which affects the quality of care provided to American patients. There are patients who face lengthy delays in various specialities.

This situation will only get worse in the years ahead," said Dr Sampat Shivangi, chair of AAPI Legislative Affairs. The legislation was introduced in previous sessions of Congress that would add 15,000 residency slots, training up to 45,000 more physicians, he said.

"By adding more residency positions today, Congress can train more physicians to treat patients in the future," Shivangi said.

Noting that AAPI is opposed to all hate crimes against the Indian-American community, he said the organisation recently sent a letter to Kansas legislators calling on them to pass a hate crimes law named in honour of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

More than 20 US lawmakers are likely to attend the reception organised by AAPI on May 3. According to a AAPI white paper, its members would like to see the Green Card backlog addressed, which has adversely impacted the Indian-American community.

Noting that many Indian-Americans have to wait for years to get their Green Card applications approved due to the backlog, the white paper said bipartisan legislation has been introduced, which has been cosponsored by 173 members of Congress.

"The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2017, (HR 392) will address many of the concerns facing the Indian American community, it said.

Tags: indian-american community, aapi legislative day, us capitol
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

2

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

3

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

4

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

5

Your keyless car can be hacked for as low as $20

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham