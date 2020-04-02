Covid deaths in New York total 1900

New York’s COVID-19 death count more than doubled in 72 hours to 1,941

New York: Coronavirus deaths soared, New York City playgrounds were targeted for shutdown to help slow an outbreak projected to grow worse for another month.

Overtaxed hospitals began transferring patients north of the city. And residents near one struggling hospital have become all too used to ambulance sirens.

“It’s very eerie. I think everyone’s just doing what they can, but at the same time it bothers you. Especially if you’re around Elmhurst because you can hear all the ambulances,” said Emma Sorza, near Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.

New York’s COVID-19 death count more than doubled in 72 hours to 1,941.

One month after New York discovered its first infection a health care worker returning from Iran the state tallied more than 83,000 positive cases.

The 1,941 deaths were up from 965 Sunday morning. New York logged its first virus-related death March 13, an 82-year-old woman with emphysema.

With more than 12,000 people hospitalized, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the latest outbreak projections show no respite this month.

One model cited by Cuomo projected 16,000 deaths in New York once the outbreak runs its course in the coming months. Though the governor stressed it’s unclear how the pandemic will end.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen. And I understand the need for closure, the need for control,” he said. “We’re at a place we’ve never been before.”

An emergency field hospital with 68 beds opened on Wednesday in Central Park near The Mount Sinai Hospital.

A temporary hospital in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and a Navy hospital ship docked off Manhattan were also taking patients.