Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

World, Americas

US: 26-yr-old woman held captive, sexually abused on pretext of surrogacy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 3:51 pm IST

Accused paid between $3,000 and $4,000 to smugglers to abduct young US woman for surrogacy.

The victim was forced to have sex with strangers and gather their bodily fluids to do the same (Representational image)
 The victim was forced to have sex with strangers and gather their bodily fluids to do the same (Representational image)

Jacksonville: A 26-year-old Mexican woman was reportedly abducted and smuggled to US for surrogacy, where she was held captive for nearly two years and sexually abused.

On the pretext of paid surrogacy which would be monitored by doctors, 47-year-old Esthela Clark starved the victim, beat her with a metal stick and made her sleep in bleach, reports Washington Post.

Clark, who originally belongs from Guadalajara but now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, paid between $3,000 and $4,000 to smugglers to abduct young US woman for surrogacy.

Clark, who has one child of her own, would allegedly engage in sexual intercourse with her boyfriend — then extract his semen from condoms and try to inseminate the woman using a plastic syringe to get her pregnant.

When she failed to conceive, the victim was forced to have sex with strangers and gather their bodily fluids to do the same. However, Clark coldly abused the victim when none of this worked.

After a long wait, the Mexican woman was eventually rescued by member of their church who suspected she was being abused.

Following the police’s involvement, Clark was arrested and has been in jail ever since. Homeland Security Agents are trying to determine her immigrant status.

Tags: mexican woman, surrogacy

