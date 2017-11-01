The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

World, Americas

Trump orders 'extreme vetting' of foreign travellers as 8 die in New York truck attack

AP / AFP
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 8:46 am IST

Officials find a note, hand-written in possibly Arabic, inside the truck that barrelled down a bike path near World Trade Center.

Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday in New York. (Photo: AP)
 Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday in New York. (Photo: AP)

Washington: In the aftermath of the first deadly attack in New York blamed on terror since the September 11, 2001, carnage in the city, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the United States.

At least eight people were killed and 11 other injured in Lower Manhattan Tuesday after a gunman in a truck plowed through a busy bike path, an incident the US termed as an "act of terrorism".

The suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov said to be from Uzbekistan, was shot in the stomach before being arrested.

"I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" Trump tweeted.

His administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of them home to Muslim majorities, will still be blocked.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families," Trump had said in a statement after the attack.

Earlier, the US president took to Twitter to decry the attack, saying "we must not allow ISIS to return".

"In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!" Trump tweeted.

"We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!" he said in another tweet.

Police find handwritten note in attacker's truck

Two law enforcement officials say a note was recovered inside the truck that barrelled down a bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight people.

One official says the note was hand-written in a foreign language, possibly Arabic. The contents are being investigated, but the officials say the document supported the belief the act was terrorism.

The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Police say the truck's driver turned onto the bike path Tuesday afternoon, striking several people before plowing into a school bus. Officials say he got out of the truck waving a pellet gun and a paint gun and was shot by a police officer. He's in critical condition after surgery.

Police investigating a rented Home Depot truck's deadly rampage down a bike path near New York's World Trade Center have surrounded a white Toyota minivan with Florida plates parked in a New Jersey Home Depot lot.

The van is parked near the company's rental trucks. Officials tell The Associated Press the man suspected of killing eight people and injuring 11 more on the bike path rented a truck from a Home Depot in New Jersey about an hour before Tuesday's attack.

The man was shot by a police officer and is in custody in critical condition.

The Passaic (puh-SAY'-ihk) Home Depot remains open. The minivan is cordoned off.

Home Depot spokesman Matthew Harrigan says the company is "fully cooperating" with law enforcement. He says the company requires a driver's license, insurance information and a credit card deposit to rent a truck.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) has increased security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems around the state following a vehicle attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The Democratic governor has directed the lights on the spire of 1 World Trade Center be lit in red, white and blue in honor of freedom and democracy. He says additional security personnel are being deployed to high-density areas and large public gatherings.

Eight people were killed and 11 were injured when a man drove a rented truck down a bike path Tuesday afternoon. Police say they shot and wounded the attacker but he's expected to survive.

A US official familiar with the investigation into what happened says the man is from Uzbekistan and came to the US in 2010. Another official says the man has a Florida license but may have been staying in New Jersey.

Tags: manhattan truck attack, new york truck attack, world trade centre, truck driver, bike path, isis, donald trump, terrorism
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

2

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

3

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

4

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

5

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham