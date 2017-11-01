The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017

World, Americas

Indians unhurt in New York City terror attack: Consulate

Published : Nov 1, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 4:07 pm IST

The Indian mission is in touch with the NYPD to ascertain more details.

At least 8 persons were killed and 11 were injured after an Uzbek man ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path. (Photo: AFP)
 At least 8 persons were killed and 11 were injured after an Uzbek man ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path. (Photo: AFP)

New York: No Indian casualties have been reported in a deadly terror attack in New York City that killed at least eight persons, the Consulate General of India said Wednesday.

At least eight persons were killed and 11 others were injured after an Uzbek man allegedly inspired by the ISIS ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path near the World Trade Centre.

"Our sources in the New York Police Department (NYPD) indicate there are no Indian names amongst the casualties. So far preliminary information," the consulate tweeted.

The Indian mission is in touch with the NYPD to ascertain more details, it said.

New York City has been largely spared from terrorism since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The most recent violence from terrorism there came in September 2016, when a man set off shrapnel-packed explosives in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan. Nobody was killed, but 30 people were injured.

Trucks have become a common weapon for terrorists in recent years.

In July 2016, as thousands of people crammed into the streets of Nice, France, for a Bastille Day celebration, an assailant influenced by Islamic State drove a 19-tonne cargo truck into a crowd, leaving 86 dead and 434 injured.

