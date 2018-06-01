The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian businessman convicted of sexually assaulting woman from dating site

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 2:26 pm IST

Sanjay Tripathy faces up to 25 years in prison.

The woman gave a tearful testimony at trial in which she described a terrifying encounter with the former IT executive. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 The woman gave a tearful testimony at trial in which she described a terrifying encounter with the former IT executive. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

New York: An Indian businessman has been convicted of sexually assaulting, choking and beating a woman he met on a dating website and faces up to 25 years in prison, a media report said.

Sanjay Tripathy, 48, of North Carolina was found guilty this week of a criminal sex act, sex abuse, assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment in connection to the June 15, 2016 attack on the 38-year-old woman at a hotel in Times Square, The New York Daily News reported. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 18.

Tripathy was ordered 'held without bail' by Justice Erika Edwards after his conviction in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

He had met the woman on a website that typically matches well-off older men with younger women. On the website, he had advertised himself as a millionaire. The woman gave a tearful testimony at trial in which she described a terrifying encounter with the former IT executive.

He had asked her to his room with the promise of a "gift" after they had drinks at the hotel bar., the report said. Tripathy said they had consensual rough sex and that the woman had accepted payment for it.

During the trial, the jurors were shown photos of her badly swollen and bruised face and neck. She had two black eyes, including one that was entirely bloodshot, and clumps of blood in her long, blond hair.

"I had to go to the restroom and I didn't even recognize myself in the mirror," she testified. After the attack, during which she said she was choked to the point she thought she would die, she went across the street to a parked New York Police Department van and reported that Tripathy had tried to kill her.

According to the report, Tripathy's lawyer Franklin Rothman said after the verdict that the "photos that graphically depicted the extent of the beating were too much to overcome."

"I think they told a story, but only a partial story, of what really happened inside of that hotel room. And so while I certainly understand the jury verdict, I disagree with it wholeheartedly and I think they got this one wrong," he added.

Tripathy will appeal "and the fight will go on," Rothman was quoted as saying by the report.

Tags: indian businessman, sexual assault, convicted
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

2

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

3

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

4

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

5

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham