The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump condemns Kansas bar shooting in presidential speech

AP
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 8:27 am IST

The president had received criticism from some civil rights groups who accused him of being slow in denouncing the violent acts.

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump opened his address to a joint session of Congress by condemning the recent threats against Jewish community centers and a fatal shooting in Kansas being investigated as a hate crime.

Trump on Tuesday said that "while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."

The president had received criticism from some civil rights groups who accused him of being slow in denouncing the violent acts. He had yet to discuss the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, one of two Indian men shot inside a bar in Olathe, Kansas.

There have also been dozens of threats against Jewish community centers - and vandalism in Jewish cemeteries - across the nation in recent weeks.

The FBI is confirming for the first time that it is investigating as a hate crime last week's Kansas bar shooting that killed an Indian man and wounded another.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that it bases that probe on "the initial investigative activity" involving the Feb. 22 attack at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The FBI is declining additional comment, citing the investigation.

Witnesses to the shooting said 51-year-old suspect Adam Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at 32-year-olds Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and Madasani was wounded. Both were working as engineers for GPS device-maker Garmin.

Another bar patron who tried to intervene also was wounded. Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Tags: donald trump, us presidential speech, kansas bar shooting

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai Univ software prints student name as ‘Patang’ instead of ‘Kite’ on degree certificate

2

Nazi's son returns artworks looted by family in Poland

3

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

4

Helicopter pilot lands on the highway to ask directions

5

Oscars 2017: Tweeting accountant in spotlight over best picture blunder

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham