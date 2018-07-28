The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 06:57 AM IST

World, Africa

PM Modi, Xi Jinping agree to China minister’s visit to India

PTI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 6:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Modi also expressed his willingness to send NSA Ajit Doval to China this year for the special representative-level boundary talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a session during the 10th Brics Summit in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a session during the 10th Brics Summit in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP)

Johannesburg:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Brics Summit, and held “productive” talks to maintain the “momentum” generated by his recent meeting with the two leaders.

During the talks with Mr Xi, Prime Minister Modi agreed that the Chinese defence minister will visit India next month. Mr Modi also expressed his willingness to send National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to China this year for the special representative-level boundary talks.

“It is important to maintain this momentum and for this we should, at our level, regularly review our relationship and give proper instructions whenever required,” Mr Modi told Mr Xi in his opening remarks.

In his meeting with Mr Putin on Friday, Mr Modi, who is here to attend the Brics Summit, emphasised that the friendship between the two countries was deep-rooted.

“Wide-ranging and productive talks with President Putin. India’s friendship with Russia is deep-rooted and our countries will continue working together in multiple sectors. @Kremlin-Russia,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues of mutual interest, especially in trade, investment, energy, defence and tourism, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet later. Mr Modi was meeting Mr Putin for a third time after their informal summit in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi in Russia in May.

Mr Modi’s meeting with Mr Xi on Thursday night was also the third time in nearly three months last evening after their two-day informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late April.

Tags: narendra modi, vladimir putin, xi jinping

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham