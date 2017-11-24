The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 24, 2017

World, Africa

Militants bomb mosque in Egypt, kill 85, injure 75

REUTERS, PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 6:28 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 6:37 pm IST

Egypt is battling an Islamic State insurgency and militants have killed hundreds since fighting intensified over the last three years.

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi convened an emergency security meeting soon after the attack, state television reported.
Cairo: At least 85 people were killed and 80 more wounded when suspected militants targeted a mosque in Egypt’s north Sinai with a bomb and gunfire, MENA state news agency said on Friday, citing an official source.

Eyewitnesses reported ambulances ferrying casualties from the scene to nearby hospitals after the attack on Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city.

Another 75 people were wounded, MENA reported.

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi convened an emergency security meeting soon after the attack, state television reported.

Egypt’s security forces are battling a stubborn Islamic State insurgency in north Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers since fighting there intensified over the last three years.

Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks, but have also tried to expand beyond the peninsula by hitting Egyptian Christian churches and pilgrims.

