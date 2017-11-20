The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 20, 2017

World, Africa

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has drafted resignation letter: report

REUTERS
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 2:12 pm IST

Under the terms of the deal, Mugabe and his wife Grace would be granted full immunity, the report said.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers his speech during a live broadcast at State House in Harare on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers his speech during a live broadcast at State House in Harare on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Harare: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has agreed to stand down and his resignation letter has been drafted, CNN said on Monday, citing a source familiar with his negotiations with the generals who seized power in Harare last week.

Under the terms of the deal, Mugabe and his wife Grace would be granted full immunity, CNN said.

Two senior government sources told Reuters late on Sunday that Mugabe had agreed to resign but did not know details of his departure.

