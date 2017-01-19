The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

World, Africa

Gangrape video of 16-year-old Somali girl goes viral, sparks outrage

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 4:12 pm IST

The video clip shows the victim being stabbed, tortured and raped.

A video clip of the abuse, involving one of the 16-year-old girls, was leaked on various social media platforms, including Facebook. (Representational photo: file)
 A video clip of the abuse, involving one of the 16-year-old girls, was leaked on various social media platforms, including Facebook. (Representational photo: file)

Goldogob: The gangrape of a 16-year-old Somali girl has sparked outrage after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

According to a report in the Independent, six teenage boys forced two girls into a car, drove them to the outskirts of the Ethiopian town of Goldogob and sexually assault them in December last year. The report also stated that the attackers filmed the assault.

A video clip of the assault, involving one of the 16-year-old girls, was leaked on various social media platforms, including Facebook. The video clip shows the victim being stabbed, tortured and raped.

Following the attack, the victim was hospitalised for over a month due to severe injuries. Since her discharge from the hospital, her family fled the town because of the fear of being ostracised.

Somali police have arrested five people in connection with the case. However, the sixth accused is still on the run.

A GoFundMe page set up by a philanthropic organisation named Somali Faces has appealed to people to help rape victims and their family rebuild their lives. So far, the group has raised  £7,000 donation for this case.

Tags: gangrape, gangrape video, crime, sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape

MOST POPULAR

1

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

2

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

3

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

4

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

5

Trump in, Obama out at Madame Tussauds London

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham