2 buses catch fire on Nigerian highway after collision, 26 dead

AP
Published : May 7, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2017, 9:00 am IST

Police said the 2 buses were trying to overtake other vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ended up striking each other.

Oyo state police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu said on Saturday that 11 others were injured in the crash. (Photo: Representational/AP)
Warri (Nigeria):  Authorities say at least 26 people have died after two buses collided and caught fire on a busy highway in western Nigeria.

Oyo state police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu said on Saturday that 11 others were injured in the crash.

Police said the two buses were trying to overtake other vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ended up striking each other.

Road accidents are common in Nigeria, where more than 5,000 people died in crashes last year, according to national statistics.

Many accidents are caused by reckless driving, while others are attributed to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

Tags: lagos-ibadan expressway, road accident, nigeria bus crash
Location: Nigeria, Edo & Delta, Warri

