OnePlus 6 unveils in India, starts at Rs 34,999

The OnePlus 6 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 34,999, 8GB/128GB at Rs 39,999 and Avengers Edition 8GB/256GB for Rs 44,999.

After a spree of leaks and rumours, the most anticipated phone from OnePlus – the OnePlus 6 has been finally unveiled in India. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took the stage to launch the company’s latest flagship.

The new OnePlus 6 has been revealed with an all-glass body and a 'notched' 6.3-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x 2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is presently the most powerful beast amongst smartphones that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage running on a stock Android inspired OxygenOS 5.1 built on top of Android Oreo 8.1. The company will also let users install and test the beta version of Android P.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 6 sports 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with OIS+EIS support and can record videos up to 4K@60fps. The front camera is a 16MP unit that now allows portrait mode – a feature that will be enabled in a future update.

The 3.5mm headphone jack stays and the Alert Slider takes a new position on the right side. The fingerprint sensor is slightly tweaked from a circular ring to an oval design and is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds, while the 'Face Unlock' feature claims to do that in 0.4 seconds. The OnePlus 6 is the first flagship from the company to feature daily water resistance: however, the company hasn't mentioned the exact IP certification.

Prices for the OnePlus 6 were as follows:

6GB + 64GB costs Rs 34,999

8GB + 128GB costs Rs 39,999

OnePlus 6 sales start on May 21 and will be an Amazon exclusive for Prime members. Non-prime members will be able to book it from May 22 onwards.

OnePlus isn't done yet. This time, they are launching the special edition of their flagship offering with its initial launch — they have teamed up with Marvel Studios to unveil the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War edition in India for Rs 44,999. The special edition variant comes with Marvel Avengers decals and an Iron Man inspired case. This special edition is the only variant equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The sales for the special edition starts on May 29.

As part of a dedicated OnePlus 6 accessory collection, OnePlus took to the stage to announce the Bullets wireless neckbands for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 3,999, the wireless earbuds will not only work with the OnePlus 6 but will also be supported by the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5. If you are wondering what support is there exclusively for these handsets, then read on — the Bullets wireless earbuds magnetically attach to each other for switching off the unit and vice versa. The earbuds also support interaction with Google Assistant from the onboard controller. They are water and sweat resistant as well. OnePlus has also given the Bullets wireless earbuds support for Dash Charging via a USB-C port, which promises up to five hours of playback on a 10-minute quick refill.