The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

Gear up: OnePlus 6 gets portrait mode on selfies camera

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 11:18 am IST

The new OTA firmware update now brings portrait mode to the front camera.

The portrait mode is nothing new, but a simple software-based algorithm that blurs out the background and highlights the subject in focus.
 The portrait mode is nothing new, but a simple software-based algorithm that blurs out the background and highlights the subject in focus.

May 16 was when the world witnessed the OnePlus flagship for 2018 which pronounced the most powerful Android handset yet. OnePlus announced the OnePlus 6 on May 16 in India, which bears the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in India. The smartphone features up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which makes it the most powerful Android-based handset yet with an almost-stock Android operating system and retailing from Rs 34,999. It launched with Android Oreo as the base operating system with OxygenOS running on top.

Featuring a notched 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and sporting a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 protection for both front and rear, the device sports a dual camera setup on the rear with 16MP + 20MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. Sadly, while most smartphone brands featured portrait mode enabled on their handsets’ front camera, the OnePlus did not sport the option. However, OnePlus had mentioned that the front camera will have the feature in a later update.

OnePlus 6 portrait mode update

That update is finally here. So head on to the Settings and hit that update button to avail the new feature that now enables Portrait mode on the front camera. The camera app now shows the Portrait mode option which will blur out the rear from the subject in real time.

OnePlus 6 portrait mode updateOnePlus 6 portrait mode update

OnePlus 6 Camera app before and after the update.

We received the update prior to the global release, a few days in advance. After installing the update, which is almost 1.4GB in size, we noticed the camera app featuring the portrait mode, which was previously unavailable. The portrait mode is nothing new, but a simple software-based algorithm that blurs out the background and highlights the subject in focus.

Tags: oneplus, portrait mode, selfie, camera

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

2

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

3

Anand Ahuja shares lovely post on wife Sonam Kapoor's birthday

4

88 new features your iPhone will get in September 2018

5

Apple accused of stealing logo; could cough up $200K fine to startup

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham