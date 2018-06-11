Gear up: OnePlus 6 gets portrait mode on selfies camera

The new OTA firmware update now brings portrait mode to the front camera.

The portrait mode is nothing new, but a simple software-based algorithm that blurs out the background and highlights the subject in focus.

May 16 was when the world witnessed the OnePlus flagship for 2018 which pronounced the most powerful Android handset yet. OnePlus announced the OnePlus 6 on May 16 in India, which bears the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in India. The smartphone features up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which makes it the most powerful Android-based handset yet with an almost-stock Android operating system and retailing from Rs 34,999. It launched with Android Oreo as the base operating system with OxygenOS running on top.

Featuring a notched 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and sporting a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 protection for both front and rear, the device sports a dual camera setup on the rear with 16MP + 20MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. Sadly, while most smartphone brands featured portrait mode enabled on their handsets’ front camera, the OnePlus did not sport the option. However, OnePlus had mentioned that the front camera will have the feature in a later update.

That update is finally here. So head on to the Settings and hit that update button to avail the new feature that now enables Portrait mode on the front camera. The camera app now shows the Portrait mode option which will blur out the rear from the subject in real time.

OnePlus 6 Camera app before and after the update.

We received the update prior to the global release, a few days in advance. After installing the update, which is almost 1.4GB in size, we noticed the camera app featuring the portrait mode, which was previously unavailable. The portrait mode is nothing new, but a simple software-based algorithm that blurs out the background and highlights the subject in focus.