The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018 | Last Update : 06:39 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Your WhatsApp group admin can now block you from messaging

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 5:12 pm IST

The new functionality raises the bar of the extent of control group admins can have.

The members will receive notification regarding the changes executed in the group's settings.
 The members will receive notification regarding the changes executed in the group's settings.

WhatsApp groups act as a chit-chat junction for uncountable people across the globe which often results in some members wreaking a havoc, unnecessarily. With the array of updates rolling out for WhatsApp frequently, the messenger developers have now addressed this issue by allowing group admins to have a control over who can send the messages in the group.

The new feature has been added in the 'Group Settings' section where the admin can see the option of ‘Send Messages’ where he/she can allow either ‘Only Admin’ or ‘All Group Members’ to send messages. The members will receive notification regarding the changes executed in the group's settings. For now, this new option has been made available on Android WhatsApp beta version 2.18.201 and iOS stable version 2.18.70 along with Windows phones.

The new functionality raises the bar of the extent of control group admins can have. The messenger is gradually moving towards providing people more commerce-oriented facilities as many business owners are focussed on trading through WhatsApp. This makes it necessary to allow only a limited number of people to send messages in the groups.

(Source)

Tags: whatsapp update, whatsapp group

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

2

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

3

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

4

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

5

YAY! 2018 Apple iPhones will reportedly sport dual SIM

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham