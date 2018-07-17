The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Uber being probed for gender discrimination: source

REUTERS
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

Uber is under investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for alleged gender discrimination.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi promised to change the culture of the ride-hailing company after taking over in August last year from former CEO Travis Kalanick following a series of scandals.
 Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi promised to change the culture of the ride-hailing company after taking over in August last year from former CEO Travis Kalanick following a series of scandals.

Uber Technologies Inc is under investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for alleged gender discrimination on issues such as pay, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The probe, which began last August, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. As part of the probe, EEOC investigators have been interviewing former and current Uber employees as well as seeking documents from its executives, the Journal’s report said.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi promised to change the culture of the ride-hailing company after taking over in August last year from former CEO Travis Kalanick following a series of scandals. The investigators have been seeking information related to hiring practices, pay disparity and other matters as they relate to gender, the Journal report said.

“We have proactively made a lot of changes in the last 18 months, including implementing a new salary and equity structure based on the market, overhauling our performance review process,” publishing diversity reports and providing training to thousands of employees, an Uber spokesperson said.

Last week, Uber Chief People Officer Liane Hornsey resigned after an investigation into how she handled allegations of racial discrimination at the company. An EEOC spokesman said complaints made to the commission are strictly confidential and it is prohibited from even confirming or denying the existence of such a charge.

Tags: uber, cab, taxi

MOST POPULAR

1

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

2

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

3

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

4

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

5

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham