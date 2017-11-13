The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

iPad users 'get a real computer' : Microsoft CEO

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 2:17 pm IST

Satya Nadella spots two journalists with iPads. What happened next?

Microsoft executives earlier this year said that Apple copied the Surface Pro with the iPad Pro. Photo: Satya Nadella
 Microsoft executives earlier this year said that Apple copied the Surface Pro with the iPad Pro. Photo: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently was in India where he encountered a pair of journalists who were both sporting Apple iPad Pro tablets. "You need to get a real computer, my friend," the executive said to one of them.

Nadella took a jab at Apple when he recently said that Microsoft is not a luxury goods manufacturer. Instead, Microsoft's CEO said that his company is a tool creator, developing technologies that others can use to build with. There is no question which of his rivals Nadella was referring to with that luxury goods comment.

Other Microsoft executives earlier this year said that Apple copied the Surface Pro with the iPad Pro. Ryan Gavin, General Manager of the Surface line, was a bit more specific when he stated that the iPad Pro was the result of Apple copying Microsoft in the 2-in-1 category.

There are those who say that there are many similarities between the two devices. Both employ a touch-screen and can work with a stylus (Surface Pen and the Apple Pencil) and feature detachable QWERTY keyboards. But there is a major difference in the operating systems used by both tablets. The Microsoft Surface Pro runs on Windows 10 Pro, an OS designed for personal computers. The Apple iPad Pro runs on the company's iOS mobile operating system.

"I don't want to take away from whatever success Apple or Google are having. We are very different companies. We are not some middleman in the marketplace. We are a tool creator; we are not a luxury good manufacturer. That's not who we are. We are about creating technologies so that others can build."

with inputs from CNET.

Tags: satya, nadella, microsoft, apple

MOST POPULAR

1

Musical version of Ramayana at ASEAN opening to reflect India-Philippines culture link

2

iPad users 'get a real computer' : Microsoft CEO

3

Rohingya boy who can’t swim floats from Myanmar to Bangladesh on oil drum

4

Pics: Bachchan family dazzles in their traditional best at a family wedding

5

Essential's 360 Camera can now broadcast live 360 videos on Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham