The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:04 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

REUTERS
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 10:01 am IST

A bomb threat prompted authorities on Tuesday to evacuate the headquarters of Facebook Inc near San Francisco.

After hours of sweeping of the structure, there was no word of explosives found at the Facebook campus.
 After hours of sweeping of the structure, there was no word of explosives found at the Facebook campus.

A bomb threat prompted authorities on Tuesday to evacuate a building at the Silicon Valley headquarters of Facebook Inc near San Francisco, police said, but hours after a sweep of the structure began there was no word of explosives found.

The New York Police Department received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat regarding Facebook’s campus in Menlo Park, California, and alerted local authorities at about 4:30 p.m., said Nicole Acker, a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park police.

Acker said the evacuation was confined to a three-story facility on campus that she said was not the headquarters building, but a company spokesman said by email that “a few” buildings on the site had been evacuated.

Shortly before 8 p.m., San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad investigators with dogs trained to detect explosives were still combing the building in question and the evacuation remained in effect, Acker told Reuters by telephone.

But Facebook and police said everyone was safe. Acker said she had received no information of anything suspicious having been found inside the building.

“This is what we do for any bomb threat. We have to be very thorough,” she added.

Another Silicon Valley company to face a security threat in the recent past was YouTube. In May, a woman opened fire at its headquarters in San Francisco, wounding three people before she shot herself dead.

Tags: facebook, bomb threat, campus, evacuation

MOST POPULAR

1

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

2

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

3

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

5

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham