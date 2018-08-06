The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Blocking of apps like WhatsApp under consideration in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 8:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 8:47 pm IST

Witnessing the worsening scenaria around the nation, the DoT is mulling over blocking message sharing mobile apps.

After various cases were reported related to mob lynching and killing due to the spread of fake news and rumours, the government had asked the messaging platform to technically tackle this.
 After various cases were reported related to mob lynching and killing due to the spread of fake news and rumours, the government had asked the messaging platform to technically tackle this.

Following the highly disappointing cases of lynching and other mishaps which took place due to the rumours spread on Whatsapp, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is seeking views and opinions of other telecom operators related to blocking the mobile messaging platform under Section 69A of the IT act.

In fact, the DoT is not just considering blocking WhatsApp but in the radar are other socialising mobile apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.

After various cases were reported related to mob lynching and killing due to the spread of fake news and rumours, the government had asked the messaging platform to technically tackle this. However, the solutions executed by the popular messaging platform were found deeply dissatisfying by the Indian government. Resultantly, the government warned the platform that it will be considered as the supporter of such fake information spreading if no effective measures are taken.

Witnessing the worsening scenaria around the nation, the DoT is mulling over blocking message sharing mobile apps and in this regards, it is aspiring views and opinions from the telecom operators of India. These operators include Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI), Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and a few others.

As for the IT act Section 69A, the law permits the authority or an appointed individual to block any information on the Internet which hampers the sovereignty, integrity, defence, security, friendly foreign-relations or public order of the nation.

(Source)

Tags: whatsapp, social media, messenger, mobile apps

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham