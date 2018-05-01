Rejoice! You can now browse Internet and watch YouTube in domestic flights

Telecom Commission grants conditional approval for in-flight mobile services connectivity.

"Exciting times ahead in Indian skies as Telecom Commission approved data and voice services in flights over Indian airspace," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said. (Photo: Pixabay)

Air passengers could soon have access to Wi-Fi connections onboard aircraft as the Telecom Commission on Monday approved a proposal in this regard.

"Exciting times ahead in Indian skies as Telecom Commission approved data and voice services in flights over Indian airspace," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said, announcing the Telecom Commission's decision. The minister said that he will ensure "earliest implementation" of the proposal as the government remains committed to improving services of air passengers and making their travel delightful and hassle-free.

According to sources, the pricing of providing the services would be left to respective airlines. The Home Ministry has already given its nod to the proposal.

The Department of Telecom had last year asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to give its recommendations on licencing terms and modalities for providing in-flight data and voice services.