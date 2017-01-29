Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig lose in Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and her partner Ivan Dodig were comprehensively beaten by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The second seeded pair of Mirza and Dodig went down 2-6, 4-6 in a summit clash that lasted for 64 minutes here at the Rod Laver Arena. (Photo: AP)

Melbourne: Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig on Sunday were comprehensively beaten by the American-Colombian team of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in the finals of mixed doubles event of the Australian Open.

The second seeded pair of Mirza and Dodig went down 2-6, 4-6 in a summit clash that lasted for 64 minutes here at the Rod Laver Arena.

There were far too many unforced errors from both the Indian and Croat and the Spears and Cabal didn't let them get away with it, whereas the unseeded pair looked sharp and didn't let the pressure of the moment get to them.

This was the second major final that Mirza and Dodig have lost since pairing up at the French Open last year.

The ace Indian tennis star had won the Australian Open twice - 2016 women's doubles with Martina Hingis and 2009 mixed doubles with Mahesh Bhupathi.