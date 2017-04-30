Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Harmanpreet's brace help India rout New Zealand 3-0

Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace from 2 penalty corners, to help India rout New Zealand 3-0.

India gathered themselves up well after a draw against Great Britain, to earn a comprehensive win over New Zealand. (Photo: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup)

Ipoh : After a 2-2 draw against Great Britain in their opening game, India came out with a brilliant performance to beat New Zealand 3-0 in their second match at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia on Sunday.

Mandeep Singh opened the scoring for India in the 23rd minute of the game midway through the second quarter with a deflection. Defender Harmanpreet Singh then doubled the lead just before halftime with a powerful drag flick.

He then scored another goal in the same fashion early in the fourth quarter (47th minute) to seal the win for the Men in Blue.

Earlier on Saturday, India were held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in the opening match of the tournament.

Akashdeep Singh (19th minute) and Mandeep Singh (48th minute) scored field goals to give India the lead twice in the match but only to see the Britons hit back through Tom Carson (25th) and Alan Forsyth (52nd).