

Yogeshwar Dutt slams Gurmehar Kaur on Twitter

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Earlier, Virender Sehwag was slammed on social media for poking fun at Gurmehar Kaur, who is the daughter of a Kargil war hero.

India’s Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt took to Twitter to ridicule Gurmehar Kaur on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India’s Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt took to Twitter to slam Gurmehar Kaur.

Dutt, who has become the latest celebrity to enter in the war of words being fought on social media on Gurmehar Kaur issue, compared the Delhi University student Kaur with Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden, and a Black Buck of Salman Khan's Black Buck case.

Yogeshwar Dutt, Gurmehar Kaur, Delhi University

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appeared on Twitter with a placard post reading: "I didn't score two triple centuries, my bat did". The post came with a message saying, "Bat me hai Dum! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi".

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign today along with some students staged a protest march against Delhi University campus violence.

In a series of tweets, the 20-year-old also appealed to others to join the "Save DU" march at the Delhi University campus by students and teachers in huge numbers.

Kaur was given police protection yesterday after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Violation erupted last week after the ABVP students allegedly manhandled and thrashed students protesting the cancellation of an event at Ramjas College at which controversial JNU student Umar Khalid was scheduled to speak.

