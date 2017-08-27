The Asian Age | News

Live, BWF World Championships final, Sindhu vs Okuhara: Okuhara takes lead

Published : Aug 27, 2017, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 8:12 pm IST

P.V. Sindhu 12-9 Nozomi Okuhara; Okuhara won the first game 21-19.

PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara have played against each other six times, with the results split down the middle, to three each. (Photo: AP)
2nd Game

P.V. Sindhu 11-8 Nozomi Okuhara

Some great rallies on display, here. It has been a game of momentum, and the match has ebbed and flowed one way or the other. While Okuhara clawed back for a while, Sindhu has maintained her lead.

P.V. Sindhu 5-1 Nozomi Okuhara

Sindhu has come out of the blocks all guns blazing! She blows past her Japanese counterpart, to take a massive 5-1 lead.

1st Game

P.V. Sindhu 19-21 Nozomi Okuhara

What a breathtaking game that was! It ebbed, and flowed, and finally went Okuhara's way, as she held her nerve at the end, to steal a march over Sindhu at the end of the game.

P.V. Sindhu 18-18 Nozomi Okuhara

Okuhara seems to be calling the shots, but a wrong serve hands service to Sindhu. The service change has gotten themomentum back for Sindhu, gets it back to level on points.

P.V. Sindhu 14-16 Nozomi Okuhara

Unforced errors are never desired. While both have made a few errors, Sindhu has given a couple of gifts to Okuhara, who has now surged into the lead.

P.V. Sindhu 13-10 Nozomi Okuhara

Okuhara fights back! She has played beautifully in the last few exchanges. The pace of the rallies have been high, and Sindhu has looked unerring. However, Okuhara has played well to keep pace with the lanky Indian.

P.V. Sindhu 10-5 Nozomi Okuhara

And she's back! Sindhu seems to have found her groove. Comes up with 8 consecutive points to open up a big lead.

P.V. Sindhu 5-3 Nozomi Okuhara

Its been neck and neck in the opening exchanges. Sindhu has looked a little shaky early on, as Okuhara shoots into a 2-point lead.

Chen Qingshen and Jia Yifan of China win the women's doubles title, defeating Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan 21-18, 17-21, 21-15. Sindhu and Okuhara, meanwhile, are all set to come out onto the court after the medal-distribution ceremony.

Glasgow: For the first time in the history of the BWF World Championship, either an Indian or a Japanese shuttler will win a gold medal, as PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara get ready for the women’s singles summit clash.

The two shuttlers are no strangers to each other, as they have played against each other six times, with the results split down the middle, to three each.

Although Sindhu has won two of the most recent encounters against Okuhara, giving her a slight upper hand, the Japanese shuttler has defeated tournament heavyweights like Carolina Marin of Spain and Saina Nehwal of India, and is unlikely to be fazed by the underdog tag.

Sindhu had in fact, defeated Okuhara to make it to the summit clash of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she lost to Marin, eventually settling for silver. Meanwhile, Okuhara clinched bronze in the event.

Can the Japanese get her revenge on Sindhu on Sunday, or will the Hyderabad shuttler smash her way to glory? Lets wait and watch.

The match is set to get underway at around 6pm, IST.

