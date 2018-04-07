The Asian Age | News



2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 5:29 pm IST

Indian lifter won the second gold of the day after Satish Sivalingam finished on top in men's 77kg

Satish Sivalingam(centre) finished at the top position in the men’s 85kg weightlifting final. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
 Satish Sivalingam(centre) finished at the top position in the men's 85kg weightlifting final. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)

Gold Coast: Indian weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala  gave the country, its fourth gold medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast , after finishing at the top position in the men’s 85kg weightlifting final.

The Indian lifted a total weight of 338kg to finish at top of the podium. During the  snatch event , he lifted 151kg and then, he managed to lift 187kg in the clean and jerk.

Earlier in the day Satish Sivalingam (77kg) claimed India's third gold medal. India now has four gold, all of which have come in the sport of weightlifting. Overall India has so far won six medals in the competition, which includes four gold, one silver and one bronze so far.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, ragala venkat rahul, weightlifting
Location: Australia, Queensland, Gold Coast

