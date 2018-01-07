The Asian Age | News

Delhi: 4 powerlifters dead, 2 hurt in road accident

ANI
Published : Jan 7, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2018, 2:38 pm IST

According to preliminary investigation, the speed of the car was very high.

According to the Delhi Police, the hapless incident took place around 3 a.m. due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
New Delhi: Four powerlifting players were killed while two others got injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, the hapless incident took place around 3 a.m.

The six were immediately shifted to Raja Harishchandar Hospital in Narela, where four were declared brought dead. Other two are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh and Harish Roy, all four are residents of Timarpur.

The injured have been identified as Saksham Yadav and Rohit. Sakhsham had won a world title in Moscow last year.

Saksham, a national level player, has been shifted to Max Hospital while Rohit is admitted in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, the speed of the car was very high. Some bottles were also found in the car indicating the possibility of drunken driving.

A probe in the regard is underway.

