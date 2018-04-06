The Asian Age | News

2018 CWG: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, India win third medal

Sanjita who lifted a total of 192kg also broke CWG record by lifting 84kgs in snatch in this category.

Sanjita Chanu had won gold in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
Gold Coast: Sanjita Chanu won India's third medal at 21st Commonwealth games by winning gold in women's 53kg weightlifting category on Friday.

Sanjita lifted a total of 192kg to finish ahead of Loa Dika Toua (182kg) of Papua New Guinea and Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet of Canada (181kg) .

The girl from Manipuri also broke Commonwealth Games record by lifting 84kgs in snatch in this category. She then went on to record 108kg in clean and jerk.

In the Glasgow Games in 2014, she competed in women's 48kg category, where she won the gold medal. The 24-year-old won with a total lift of 173 kg (77+96) back in 2014.

This victory also brought India's third medal in this year's Commonwealth Games. On Thursday, Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja opened the account for Team India by winning gold and silver medals respectively.

