LIVE| Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Photos, updates and more

In terms of countries, 71 of them will be participating in the competition.

Gold Coast: The much-awaited 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games is all set to kick off here on Wednesday, as a grand opening ceremony is expected to open the games.

A total of 227 Indian athletes will take part in the event. Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be the country’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

In terms of countries, 71 of them will be participating in the competition.

India will pin its hopes on the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, boxer MC Mary Kom, wrestler Sushil Kumar, shooters Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang among a few others.

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey team will also look to put up a good show at the Games.

Saina, meanwhile, got a sigh of relief recently as her father was cleared to enter the Games village. The Hyderabad shuttler had threatened to pull out if the issue had not been solved.

Altogether, India will look to better their medal tally record of 101, including 38 Gold medals, as they finished second in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

In Glasgow last time around, India finished fifth with 64 medals, with 15 of them being gold medals.