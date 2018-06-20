The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

Sports, Football

Sakshi Dhoni request for arms license stating that her life is under threat

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Acording to media reports Sakshi has applied for either a pistol or a .32 revolver.

Sakshi Dhoni (centre) stated that she is mostly alone at home and also has to move around alone for private work. (Photo
 Sakshi Dhoni (centre) stated that she is mostly alone at home and also has to move around alone for private work. (Photo

Ranchi: After procuring his license for the gun in 2010 former team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni has also applied for arms license citing threat to her life.

According to reports in Zee Media, Sakshi has applied for either a pistol or a .32 revolver. The report also said that Dhoni’s wife asked for the license stating that she is mostly alone at home and also has to move around alone for private work. She said that this puts her life in danger and hence she needed to a buy a weapon.

MS Dhoni in 2008 had applied for a 9mm gun. The Ranchi district administration at that time had sought a character certificate from Dhoni before sending his application to the union Home Ministry.

After being turned down at first, former team India skippers application was finally approved in 2010.

Last year MS Dhoni showed his shooting skills at Kolkata Police Shooting Range ahead of India vs Australia second ODI against Australia.

In a video posted by Kolkata Police on their Facebook page, Dhoni is seen aiming with a pistol and firing a couple of rounds.

The Facebook of Kolkata Police read "Our inbox is getting flooded with requests of posting a video clip of MS Dhoni sharpening his shooting skills this afternoon at our range at Police Training School.

Tags: ms dhoni, sakshi dhoni, gun license

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham