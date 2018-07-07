LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Sweden vs England: Three Lions look to keep hopes alive

England are boosted by the form of Harry Kane, who is currently the tournament’s top-scorer.

Live match events

10': Raheem Sterling's attempt goes off target, as the Swedish defenders successfully deny a goal.

1': The match is underway!

Lineups

The lineups have been announced, and unsurprisingly Harry Kane is a part of the playing XI.

Here is the detailed starting XI.

Preview

It will be all to play for when England take on Sweden in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash at the Samara Arena here on Saturday.

The Three Lions are chasing their first title since 1966, and their second overall.

England are boosted by the form of Harry Kane, who is currently the tournament’s top-scorer with six goals.

Meanwhile, Sweden were quite defensive in their approach when they beat Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16.

Interestingly, both their previous encounters in the World Cup have ended up in draws.

Statistically, both the teams are neck-to-neck, with seven wins a piece. What’s more, both the teams drawn nine times against each other.

The winner of this match will take on either hosts Russia or Croatia on July 11.