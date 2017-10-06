LIVE | FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India vs USA, football score and updates

The hosts will face an uneasy task against the mighty USA.

Grouped with Ghana and Colombia apart from USA, the youth side of the Blue Tigers will be expected to progress beyond the group stages. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: History will be made when India play USA in their first ever FIFA U-17 World Cup match on Friday. The Amarjit Kiyam-led side will hope to start off with a high as they look for a positive result against the Americans.

Just months back, the samew under 17 Indian side had gone down fighting to Minerva Punjab FC in a friendly match 1-0, but Luis Norton’s side will want to take positives from that game and look ahead to the tournament.

The then Nicolai Adam-coached India side, however, did not have an ideal preparation last year, as they were placed in the bottom-half of the table in the AFC U-16 Championships, which usually acts as a dress rehersal for the main tournament.

Grouped with Ghana and Colombia apart from USA, the youth side of the Blue Tigers will be expected to progress beyond the group stages, with the backing of the home fans. With all of the matches being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, all of India’s matches will be expected for a huge turnout.

Here is India's lineup