The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Grouped with Ghana and Colombia apart from USA, the youth side of the Blue Tigers will be expected to progress beyond the group stages. (Photo: Twitter) LIVE | FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India vs USA, football score and updates
 
Sports, Football

LIVE | FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India vs USA, football score and updates

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 7:36 pm IST

The hosts will face an uneasy task against the mighty USA.

Grouped with Ghana and Colombia apart from USA, the youth side of the Blue Tigers will be expected to progress beyond the group stages. (Photo: Twitter)
 Grouped with Ghana and Colombia apart from USA, the youth side of the Blue Tigers will be expected to progress beyond the group stages. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: History will be made when India play USA in their first ever FIFA U-17 World Cup match on Friday. The Amarjit Kiyam-led side will hope to start off with a high as they look for a positive result against the Americans.

Just months back, the samew under 17 Indian side had gone down fighting to Minerva Punjab FC in a friendly match 1-0, but Luis Norton’s side will want to take positives from that game and look ahead to the tournament.

The then Nicolai Adam-coached India side, however, did not have an ideal preparation last year, as they were placed in the bottom-half of the table in the AFC U-16 Championships, which usually acts as a dress rehersal for the main tournament.

Grouped with Ghana and Colombia apart from USA, the youth side of the Blue Tigers will be expected to progress beyond the group stages, with the backing of the home fans. With all of the matches being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, all of India’s matches will be expected for a huge turnout.

Here is India's lineup

Tags: fifa u-17 world cup, india u-17 football team, usa u-17 football team
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

2

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

3

Kangana reacts to Hrithik's social media post with list of questions to him

4

Scientists a step closer to finding cure for Parkinson's disease

5

Ranji Trophy: Pragyan Ojha released by Bengal, set to play for Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham