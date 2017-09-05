AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers: Balwant Singh's brace helps India outclass Macau 2-0

With the 11th consecutive win, India continue to top Group A with 9 points from three games.

Substitute Balwant put India ahead in the 57th minute of the match before doubling his side lead by taking advantage of a defensive lapse in the 81st minute as India took a step closer towards their Asian dream.(Photo: AIFF Media)

Macau: Two goals from striker Balwant Singh saw the Indian men's football team ease past Macau 2-0 in Group A clash of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Macau Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, India's head coach Stephen Constantine replaced midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh with forward Balwant Singh.

The move proved to be in favour as Balwant scored both of India's goals.

