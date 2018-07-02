The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 08:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter. (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Brazil, Mexico face off in last 16 clash
 
Sports, Football

LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Brazil, Mexico face off in last 16 clash

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 7:16 pm IST

Brazil will look to avoid the fate of teams like Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina.

In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter. (Photo: AP)
 In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter. (Photo: AP)

Samara: The lineups have been announced for both the teams.

For Brazil, Marcelo starts on the bench after having suffered a back injury during the team's group game against Serbia.

Meanwhile, for Mexico, the familiar front three of Javier Hernandes, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela are all part of the starting XI.

Here is how the teams lineup:

Preview

Brazil will look to avoid the fate of teams like Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina when they take on Mexico in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash here on Monday.

In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter.

Brazil booked a spot in the knockouts after drawing with Switzerland and beating Costa Rica and Serbia. Meanwhile, Mexico qualified as runners-up from Group F despite losing to leaders Sweden as South Korea dumped Germany out of the tournament with a 2-0 win.

A loss for Brazil would mean that they would have exit from the last 16 for the first time since 1990. Since then, they have gone past the last 16 in every edition.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Samara Arena in Samara.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Monday, July 2nd.
 

Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.

Tags: 2018 fifa world cup, mexico football team, brazil football team

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

2

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

3

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

4

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

5

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMLife

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham