LIVE| FIFA World Cup: Brazil, Mexico face off in last 16 clash

Samara: The lineups have been announced for both the teams.

For Brazil, Marcelo starts on the bench after having suffered a back injury during the team's group game against Serbia.

Meanwhile, for Mexico, the familiar front three of Javier Hernandes, Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela are all part of the starting XI.

Here is how the teams lineup:

Brazil will look to avoid the fate of teams like Germany, Spain, Portugal and Argentina when they take on Mexico in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash here on Monday.

In terms of overall head-to-head the numbers favour the Selecao, who have won 23 of the 40 meetings between the two teams. Meanwhile, Mexico are yet to beat the five-time champions in a World Cup encounter.

Brazil booked a spot in the knockouts after drawing with Switzerland and beating Costa Rica and Serbia. Meanwhile, Mexico qualified as runners-up from Group F despite losing to leaders Sweden as South Korea dumped Germany out of the tournament with a 2-0 win.

A loss for Brazil would mean that they would have exit from the last 16 for the first time since 1990. Since then, they have gone past the last 16 in every edition.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Samara Arena in Samara.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Monday, July 2nd.



