Sports, Football

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Dzyuba brings Russia back in the game

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 1, 2018, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2018, 8:28 pm IST

Score: Spain (Ignashevich OG 10') 1 - 1 Russia (Dzyuba 41')

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russia have equalised through Artem Dzyuba after an Ignashevich own goal early on gave Spain the lead. The 2010 World Cup Champions have dominating possession so far but have slacked off with the hosts gaining momentum after the equaliser.

Live updates:

HALF-TIME: SPAIN 1 - 1 RUSSIA

What a game of football so far. Spain dominated the proceedings early on and eventually found the lead but a penalty from Dzyuba has Russia back in the game. This contest is up for grabs!

45+1' SAVVEEEEEE! Silva from the right releases a exquisite ball which finds Costa in the penalty box. Akinfeev is alert and makes a fine save to keep the game alive.

45' There will be two minutes of added time on the clock

41' GOOOOOOOOOOOALLLL! Russia roars again and the crowd is buzzing already. The striker sends David De Gea the wrong way and strikes his effort towards the bottom right corner.

40' YELLOW CARD Pique is penalized for a hand ball.

39' PENALTY FOR RUSSIA! The hosts win a corner kick and Dzyuba's thumping header strikes the hand of Pique.

36' CLOOOOOOSE! Zhirkov plays a lofted ball towards Dzyuba, who heads it to Golovin upfront. The hosts try finding a way through the Spanish wall before the ball finds the feet of Golovin who shoots his effort wide across the face of goal.

30' Zobnin rushes down the right flank and tries to whip in a cross inside the penalty box only to see it blocked by Isco. There's no keeping the Real Madrid star out of this contest.

28' Russia try to make something of a short corner but Diego Costa prevents Samedov from making space. Hosts lacking cutting edge in the final third.

25' Samedov loses possession and lets Isco float a ball towards Alba on the left channel. A heavy touch by the defender sees his trip and the ball is out for a goal-kick.

20' Isco running the show for Spain in the middle of the park.

16' FACT: Russia have never won a World Cup game when they have conceded first.

11' GOOOOOOOALLL! Nacho wins a foul on the right side and Isco takes up the free-kick. Ignashevich attempts to avoid Ramos from the incoming delivery but heels it back into his own net.

7' The men in red are pushing forward already and are desperate for an early lead.

1' PEEP! We're underway at the Luzniki Stadium

Preview: Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for Sunday's World Cup last 16 clash with Spain, the 2010 champions who have slipped under the radar after a tumultuous start to the tournament.

Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov's side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 3-0 loss to Uruguay.

Dismissed as no-hopers little over a fortnight ago, Russia will try to get back onboard a wave of national euphoria and pull off what striker Artem Dzyuba called a "minor miracle".

They make their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in the post-Soviet era as the ultimate underdogs.

While Russia arrived at the finals winless in eight months before finding some badly-needed form, one of their better results in that period came in a 3-3 draw with Spain last November.

For Sergei Ignashevich, one of three holdovers from the Russia side that lost to Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2008, there are no secrets about their upcoming opponents.

"Spain plays the same style as in previous years," said the 38-year-old defender.

"Spanish defenders play very high leaving spaces that a counter-attacking team can use. This is probably their only weak spot if they have any."

Russia will return to the Luzhniki Stadium, having played their opening match at the iconic venue, and will lean on fervent support to go in search of a famous win.

"The fact that the game will be at Luzhniki Stadium with almost 80,000 people supporting us is probably the only good consequence from the fact we finished second in our group," said Ignashevich.

Midfielder Alan Dzagoev has rejoined the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Igor Smolnikov is suspended following his red card against Uruguay.

Line ups:

Here is how both the teams shape up for today's knockout

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Luzniki Stadium in Moscow.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Sunday, July 1st.

Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.

