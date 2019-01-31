New Zealand register consolation win over India in 4th ODI

Trent Boult shone with the ball for New Zealand with figures of 5 for 21 to bundle out India for 92 in 30.5 overs.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the fourth ODI to register a consolation win in the five-match series on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Hamilton: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the fourth ODI to register a consolation win in the five-match series here on Thursday.

The Kiwis then chased down the target in 14.4 overs by losing just two wickets.

Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 30 in the company of Ross Taylor (37).

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) picked up both the wickets.

Despite the loss, India lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI scheduled to be held at Wellington on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

India: 92 all out in 30.5 overs (Yuzvendra Chahal 18 not out; Trent Boult 5/21, Colin de Grandhomme 3/26).

New Zealand: 93 for 2 in 14.4 overs (Ross Taylor 37 not out, Henry Nicholls 30 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/25).