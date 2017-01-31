India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav return to Test squad

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha replaces Parthiv Patel for the Test match against Bangladesh while Abhinav Mukund returns after five years.

New Delhi: MSK Prasad-led Indian cricket team selection committee announced Indian squad for the only Test against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

While there are no big surprises as the selectors preferred to go ahead with tried and tested players, Abhinav Mukund made a comeback to the national Test squad for the first time in five years.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the last three Tests against England due to an injury, has been recalled back into the team. Saha made a match-winning double century in the recently concluded Irani Trophy match against Rest of India.

The one-off Test against Bangladesh will begin on February 9 in Hyderabad.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund.