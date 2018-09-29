India defeat Bangladesh on last ball to retain Asia Cup

This is India's seventh Asia Cup win in 14 events.

Kedar Jadhav celebrates a Bangladesh wicket during the Asia Cup final in Dubai. (Photo: AP)

Dubai- India beat a spirited Bangladesh by three wickets in a last-ball finish of the final in Dubai on Friday to retain the Asia Cup.

Liton Das scored a maiden one-day international hundred as Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 in 48.3 overs before India survived a middle order slump to chase down the target for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs at Dubai stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 48 while Dinesh Karthik made 37 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 36.

Scorecard

Bangladesh

Liton Das st Dhoni b Yadav-121

Mehidy Hasan c Rayudu b Jadhav-32

Imarul Kayes lbw b Chahal-2

Mushfiqur Rahim c Bumrah b Jadhav-5

Mohammad Mithun run out-2

Mahmudullah Riyad c Bumrah b Yadav-4

Soumya Sarkar run out-33

Mashrafe Mortaza st Dhoni b Yadav-7

Nazmul Islam run out-7

Mustafizur Rahman not out -2

Rubel Hossain b Bumrah-0

Extras: (lb2, w5) -7

Total: (all out; 48.3 overs)-222

Fall of wickets: 1-120 (Mehidy), 2-128 (Kayes), 3-137 (Rahim), 4-139 (Mithun), 5-151 (Riyad), 6-188 (Das), 7-196 (Mortaza), 8-213 (Islam), 9-222 (Sarkar); 10-222 (Rubel)

Bowling: Kumar 7-0-33-0 (1w), Bumrah 8.3-0-39-1 (2w), Chahal 8-1-31-1(1w), Yadav 10-0-45-3, Jadeja 6-0-31-0, Jadhav 9-0-41-2(1w)

India

R. Sharma c Islam b Rubel-48

S. Dhawan c Sarkar b Islam-15

A. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza-2

D. Karthik lbw b Riyad -37

M. Dhoni c Rahim b Mustafiz-36

K. Jadhav not out-23

R. Jadeja c Rahim b Rubel-23

B. Kumar c Rahim b Mustafiz-21

K. Yadav not out-5

Extras: (b1, lb 7, w 5)-13

Total: (for seven wkts; 50 overs)-223

Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Dhawan), 2-46 (Rayudu), 3-83 (Sharma), 4-137 (Karthik), 5-160 (Dhoni), 6-212 (Jadeja), 7-214 (Kumar)

Bowling: Mehidy 4-0-27-0, Mustafiz 10-0-38-2, Islam 10-0-56-1, Mortaza 10-0-35-1 (1w), Rubel 10-2-26-2, (1w), Riyad 6-0-33-1 (2w)