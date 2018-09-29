The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

India defeat Bangladesh on last ball to retain Asia Cup

AFP
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 8:38 am IST

This is India's seventh Asia Cup win in 14 events.

Kedar Jadhav celebrates a Bangladesh wicket during the Asia Cup final in Dubai. (Photo: AP)
 Kedar Jadhav celebrates a Bangladesh wicket during the Asia Cup final in Dubai. (Photo: AP)

Dubai- India beat a spirited Bangladesh by three wickets in a last-ball finish of the final in Dubai on Friday to retain the Asia Cup.

Liton Das scored a maiden one-day international hundred as Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 in 48.3 overs before India survived a middle order slump to chase down the target for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs at Dubai stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 48 while Dinesh Karthik made 37 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 36.

This is India's seventh Asia Cup win in 14 events.

Scorecard
Bangladesh
Liton Das st Dhoni b Yadav-121
Mehidy Hasan c Rayudu b Jadhav-32
Imarul Kayes lbw b Chahal-2
Mushfiqur Rahim c Bumrah b Jadhav-5
Mohammad Mithun run out-2
Mahmudullah Riyad c Bumrah b Yadav-4
Soumya Sarkar run out-33
Mashrafe Mortaza st Dhoni b Yadav-7  
Nazmul Islam run out-7
Mustafizur Rahman not out -2
Rubel Hossain b Bumrah-0
Extras: (lb2, w5) -7
Total: (all out; 48.3 overs)-222
Fall of wickets: 1-120 (Mehidy), 2-128 (Kayes), 3-137 (Rahim), 4-139 (Mithun), 5-151 (Riyad), 6-188 (Das), 7-196 (Mortaza), 8-213 (Islam), 9-222 (Sarkar); 10-222 (Rubel)
Bowling: Kumar 7-0-33-0 (1w), Bumrah 8.3-0-39-1 (2w), Chahal 8-1-31-1(1w), Yadav 10-0-45-3, Jadeja 6-0-31-0, Jadhav 9-0-41-2(1w)

India
R. Sharma c Islam b Rubel-48
S. Dhawan c Sarkar b Islam-15
A. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza-2
D. Karthik lbw b Riyad -37
M. Dhoni c Rahim b Mustafiz-36
K. Jadhav not out-23  
R. Jadeja c Rahim b Rubel-23
B. Kumar c Rahim b Mustafiz-21
K. Yadav not out-5
Extras: (b1, lb 7, w 5)-13
Total: (for seven wkts; 50 overs)-223
Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Dhawan), 2-46 (Rayudu), 3-83 (Sharma), 4-137 (Karthik), 5-160 (Dhoni), 6-212 (Jadeja), 7-214 (Kumar)
Bowling: Mehidy 4-0-27-0, Mustafiz 10-0-38-2, Islam 10-0-56-1, Mortaza 10-0-35-1 (1w), Rubel 10-2-26-2, (1w), Riyad 6-0-33-1 (2w)

Tags: team india, rohit sharma, asia cup 2018, kedar jadhav

MOST POPULAR

1

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

2

Facebook says hackers could access some apps

3

Hacked: Facebook says 50M user accounts hit by security breach

4

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

5

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham