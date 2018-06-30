The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:54 PM IST

 LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli aim to fire at top
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli aim to fire at top

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 8:37 pm IST

Score after 1 overs, India 12-0: Rahul 10(5), Kohli 1(1); Simi Singh 1-0-12-0

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Dublin: India look to register a big total on board after being put into bat first. In a new experiment, KL Rahul opens the batting with skipper Virat Kohli. Simi Singh will open the bowling.

India 12-0 after 1 over:

Simi Singh is smacked for two boundaries in the opening over by KL Rahul. An expensive over to start off with.

Preview:

After winning the opening contest in fine fashion, Team India will look to seal the two-match T20I series when the two sides play in the final counter at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday.

The Men in Blue secured an emphatic 76-run victory in their opener at Dublin on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fired at the top that ensured a big total on board before the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wrapped it up in style.

Despite a solid start, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals towards the end which they will forward to avoiding this time. Meanwhile, the hosts will look to reply back with a much strong performance.

After the series, Virat Kohli’s Team India will fly to England for a three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and five Tests, commencing July 3.

Toss:

The hosts have won the toss and will have a bowl. Siddhart Kaul earns his maiden T20 call-up.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(w/c), Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (capt/wk), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8.30 PM IST on 27th June, Wednesday.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Live telecast:

The matches will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD.

Live streaming:

For live streaming, one can log onto SonyLiv.com.

