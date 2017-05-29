No cricket between India, Pakistan till 'cross-border terrorism' stops: Govt

Sports Minister Vijay Goel's firm statement comes on a day when BCCI and PCB are meeting in Dubai to discuss their bilateral ties

Sports Minister Vijay Goel's firm statement comes on a day when BCCI and PCB are meeting in Dubai to discuss their bilateral ties. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday made it clear that the government will not allow any bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan till the time "cross-border terrorism" does not stop.

The minister's firm statement comes on a day the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board are meeting in Dubai to discuss their bilateral ties, which have remained suspended since 2012 due to diplomatic tensions after terror attacks in India.

"BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan. I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events (ICC tournaments)," Goel told reporters here.

The PCB has already sent a legal notice to BCCI claiming damages in tune of USD 60 million (Rs 387 crore approx) for allegedly not honouring the MoU that had stated five bilateral series in the cycle between 2015-2023.

It is learnt that the BCCI officials led by joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will explain to their PCB counterparts that the series can't be held without government permission and would also request them to withdraw the case.

If Pakistan refuses to budge, it is learnt that now way will BCCI pay any compensation in this case.

The cash-strapped PCB's finances heavily depend on a series with India which would mean a financial windfall for the nation, where no international cricketing activity has taken place since terrorist attack on Sri Lankan cricket team.