The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 29, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2018, 3:06 pm IST

I've made a big mistake by allowing this to happen. It was a huge error of judgement, said Smith.

 "I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: Teary-eyed Steve Smith issued a public apology soon after his arrival in Sydney following the ball-tampering saga, which took place on March 24 in Cape Town on Day three of the third South Africa versus Australia Test, and rocked the cricketing fraternity.

"To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry, I'm sorry," said Steve Smith.

"What happened in Cape Town has already been laid down...I want to make clear, as captain of the Australian cricket team, I take full responsibility. It was a failure of my leadership," added an emotional Smith as he addressed the media at the Sydney airport.

While Warner is said to be the instigator and Cameron Bancroft was the one who executed the plan, Smith's knowledge and failure to stop the plot, led to his 12-month ban.

Smith hoped that he can be a force for change and he will regret what transpired at Newlands for the rest of his life.

"If any good can come from this, is the lesson to others, I hope I can be a force for change. I know I'll regret for the rest of my life. I'm gutted. I hope in time I can earn back respect and forgiveness," said Smith before saying "sorry".

An emotional Steve Smith said he is "devastated" and the entire incident "was a huge error of judgement".

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Smith, who won't be able to captain the country for next two years.

Smith, who has built a reputation of being one of the best modern-day batsmen, once again said that the ball-tampering in Cape Town was a one-off and it had never happened before under his leadership and it won't happen again.

"I've made a big mistake by allowing this to happen. It was a huge error of judgement. To my knowledge, this has never happened before. I can assure you it'll never be happening again," said Smith, taking responsibility of what transpired in South Africa.

"I don't blame anyone. I'm the captain. It was on my watch. I take responsibility," said Smith.

Smith, who tried his hard to hold back tears, ended the press conference on an emotional note.

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," concluded Smith.

Tags: ball tampering, steve smith, david warner, cameron bancroft, cricket australia
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

MOST POPULAR

1

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

2

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

3

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

4

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

5

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMLife

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham