The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

MS Dhoni's Aadhar details shared on Twitter, Sakshi expresses disappointment

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 1:21 pm IST

Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was prompt to promise action.

Sakshi Dhoni expressed her disappointment, after a photo giving away all the details of MS Dhoni’s Aadhar card was on the social media. (Photo: PTI)
 Sakshi Dhoni expressed her disappointment, after a photo giving away all the details of MS Dhoni’s Aadhar card was on the social media. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An agency, which helps Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) enroll citizens for Aadhar, has shared the personal details of ace cricketer MS Dhoni on social media apparently out of over enthusiasm.

Union Law and Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was informed about the breach by Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Twitter, was prompt to promise action.

The agency's Common Services Center (CSC) had posted a tweet on Tuesday through its handle @CSCegov, saying: "Ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family get their Aadhaar updated at VLE Mariya Farooqui's CSE at Ranchi, Jharkhand."

Prasad was tagged in the tweet. It included a photograph of the cricketer with a CSC representative and another picture of his personal details on what appeared to be the Aadhaar website. The tweet with the details was later deleted.

MS Dhoni, Aadhar, CSCeGov

"Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property," Sakshi tweeted.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Aadhar

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Aadhar

Prasad, while thanking Sakshi for brining up the issue to his notice, said, "Sharing personal information is illegal. Serious action will be taken against this."

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Aadhar

Tags: ms dhoni, aadhar, ravi shankar prasad, sakshi dhoni
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

MS Dhoni's Aadhar details shared on Twitter, Sakshi expresses disappointment

2

Spanish woman finds unique animal with three eyes and two heads

3

Parineeti forces Golmaal team to watch her song and their reaction is epic

4

If poked, we give it right back, says Virat Kohli

5

Sex in the 30s summed up with witty tweets

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham