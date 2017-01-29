India u-19 cricket team staff member found dead in hotel

Rajesh Sawant was immediately shifted to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Mumbai/ New Delhi: Rajesh Sawant, India's under-19 cricket team trainer was found dead in a private hotel on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident came to light when 40-year-old Sawant did not report for the training session in morning and so other team staff went to his room, they said.

"When there was no response after knocking the door repeatedly, the room was opened and they (the staff members) found him lying unconscious," police said.

Marine Drive Police was informed and Sawant was immediately shifted to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

It is suspected that he may have died due to cardiac arrest, they added.

The exact reason of his death will be ascertained only after post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manojkumar Sharma said.

The India team is scheduled to play five 50-over games and two four-day games against England Under-19 from Monday at Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, the India Under-19 team media conference which was to be addressed by the team's coach Rahul Dravid has been cancelled.

Shocked by Sawant's death: BCCI

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Sunday expressed shock at the sudden demise of Under-19 team trainer Rajesh Sawant, who was found dead in his hotel room.

"It's a very unfortunate development. We are still in shock. Today when the boys left for practice, after reaching the stadium, it was found that Rajesh was not with the team. It was discovered that he had passed away in his hotel room," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said.

The 40-year-old Sawant was earlier part of the Afghanistan coaching staff and had also worked with the India A teams that played the England XI in two matches earlier this month.

Sawant was found unconscious in his hotel room and immediately shifted to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. It is suspected that he may have died due to a cardiac arrest.

