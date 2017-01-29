The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India u-19 cricket team staff member found dead in hotel

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 3:19 pm IST

Rajesh Sawant was immediately shifted to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The exact reason of Rajesh Sawant's death will be ascertained only after post-mortem. (Photo: BCCI)
 The exact reason of Rajesh Sawant's death will be ascertained only after post-mortem. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai/ New Delhi: Rajesh Sawant, India's under-19 cricket team trainer was found dead in a private hotel on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident came to light when 40-year-old Sawant did not report for the training session in morning and so other team staff went to his room, they said.

"When there was no response after knocking the door repeatedly, the room was opened and they (the staff members) found him lying unconscious," police said.

Marine Drive Police was informed and Sawant was immediately shifted to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

It is suspected that he may have died due to cardiac arrest, they added.

The exact reason of his death will be ascertained only after post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manojkumar Sharma said.

The India team is scheduled to play five 50-over games and two four-day games against England Under-19 from Monday at Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, the India Under-19 team media conference which was to be addressed by the team's coach Rahul Dravid has been cancelled.

Shocked by Sawant's death: BCCI

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Sunday expressed shock at the sudden demise of Under-19 team trainer Rajesh Sawant, who was found dead in his hotel room.

"It's a very unfortunate development. We are still in shock. Today when the boys left for practice, after reaching the stadium, it was found that Rajesh was not with the team. It was discovered that he had passed away in his hotel room," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said.

The 40-year-old Sawant was earlier part of the Afghanistan coaching staff and had also worked with the India A teams that played the England XI in two matches earlier this month.

Sawant was found unconscious in his hotel room and immediately shifted to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. It is suspected that he may have died due to a cardiac arrest.

The exact reason of his death will be ascertained only after post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manojkumar Sharma said.

The India team is scheduled to play five 50-over games and two four-day games against England Under-19 from Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tags: bcci, rajesh sawant, india u-19 cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

2

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

3

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

4

Twitter troll asks Anurag Kashyap to 'stop sleeping with KJo', latter loses cool

5

Woman does wedding photoshoot with pizza as husband

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham