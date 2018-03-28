The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Smith, Warner banned from IPL 2018; replacements to be named

PTI
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 4:00 pm IST

Cricket Australia has reportedly banned the two from playing for their country for 12 months.

Smith and Warner had already stepped down from the captaincy of their IPL teams after they admitted leading the decision to tamper with the ball. (Photo: AP)
 Smith and Warner had already stepped down from the captaincy of their IPL teams after they admitted leading the decision to tamper with the ball. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League on Wednesday banned disgraced Steve Smith and David Warner from playing in this year's tournament after the Australian ball-tampering scandal.

Smith and Warner have $1.9 million dollar contracts, Smith with the Rajasthan Royals and Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament.
Cricket Australia has banned the two from playing for their country for 12 months because of their cheating in the third Test in South Africa.

"The players that they have banned, we are also barring those two players from this season," IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

"The franchises will get replacement for the players. We did not take any decision in haste, it was a well thought out decision."

Smith and Warner had already stepped down from the captaincy of their IPL teams after they admitted leading the decision to tamper with the ball. The two are among the highest-paid foreign stars in the IPL, which lasts just seven weeks.

Also read - Bancroft's yellow tape to Smith's future: How ball-tampering saga unfolded

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said its top officers had decided "to ban Mr Smith and Mr Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018".

"The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the spirit of cricket and code of conduct for players and match officials," India's governing body added in a statement.Australian captain Smith, vice captain  Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home from South Africa.

Smith has already been handed a one-Test International Cricket Council ban for cheating in the Cape Town match last week and Bancroft was docked 75 per cent of his match fee.

The controversy exploded on day three of the Cape Town Test last week, when Bancroft was caught using yellow tape to alter the condition of the ball before attempting to hide it in down his trousers.

Smith later admitted the move was planned by the team's "leadership group". He called it "a big mistake".

 

Tags: steve smith, david warner, rajasthan royals, sunrisers hyderabad, indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham