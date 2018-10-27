The Asian Age | News

MS Dhoni dropped from T20 squads; Virat rested for Windies T20s

Published : Oct 27, 2018
Captain Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning on November 4.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Friday dropped from India's 16-member teams for both the T20 International series against the West Indies and Australia later this year.

Captain Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning on November 4. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in Kohli's absence.

Kohli, however, returns for the four-match Test series against Australia later this year with the BCCI's selection committee naming a 18-member team for the important assignment. He will also lead the side in the three T20 matches against Australia.

The selection panel also named a 15-member India A team for first four-day game against New Zealand A.

The Squads:
For three T20I match series against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

For four-match Test series against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For three-match T20I series against Australia: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

India A team for first four-day game against New Zealand A: Ajinkya Rahane (C), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel (wk), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Md Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, R Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharath.

