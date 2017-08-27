The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

LIVE, Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 2:55 pm IST

India have retained their winning combination from the last two ODIs while Sri Lanka have brought in Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal.

Pallekele: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat in the third ODI against India here on Sunday. After surviving a scare in Pallekele, Virat Kohli-led India will aim to clinch five-match ODI series as they take on Sri Lanka.

Chamara Kapugedara, who is leading the Sri Lankan side in place of Upul Tharanga, and Virat Kohli seemed to have their respective wish granted. While Sri Lanka seemed keen to bat first, India, as Kohli said, wanted to bowl first.

India have retained their winning combination from the last two ODIs while Sri Lanka have brought in Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal in place of injured Gunathilaka and suspended Tharanga.

While the hometeam gave itself a chance to level the series in the second ODI as Akila Dananjaya ran through the Indian middle order, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s “jailbreak” stand stopped the Lankan march.

While Sri Lanka will be without the services of Upul Tharanga as he is facing suspension following slow over-rate, India will be bolstered as Hardik Pandya is declared fit following an injury in the second ODI.

Indian skipper Kohli, who had made it clear that the team management will experiment in the ODIs, will look to continue the same policy even after a collapse. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have an uphill task to avoid a series with two games still to be played.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedara (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

