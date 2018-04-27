LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs KKR: Hosts lose toss, put into bat

Dinesh Karthik and co sit on the fourth spot in the IPL table with three wins.

New Delhi: A new-look Delhi Daredevils (DD) side under captain Shreyas Iyer will aim to revive their fortunes this 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Friday.

The hosts have so far had a terrible start to their campaign, sitting at the bottom with only one win in six matches so far that saw Gautam Gambhir step down as skipper. Meanwhile, KKR has been well rested and will look to bring all their energy into the match.

Dinesh Karthik and co sit on the fourth spot in the IPL table with three wins. The last time the two sides met this season, it was KKR who ended up on the winning side with a gigantic 71-run win. The visitors will hope to pick up a win again as they look to consolidate their place in the top four.

Toss:

The news from the center is that KKR have won and elected to bowl.

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh and Liam Plunkett.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran and Prasidh Krishna.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Friday (April 27).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.