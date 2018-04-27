The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 | Last Update : 08:25 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs KKR: Hosts lose toss, put into bat
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs KKR: Hosts lose toss, put into bat

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 7:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 7:40 pm IST

Dinesh Karthik and co sit on the fourth spot in the IPL table with three wins.

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A new-look Delhi Daredevils (DD) side under captain Shreyas Iyer will aim to revive their fortunes this 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Friday.

The hosts have so far had a terrible start to their campaign, sitting at the bottom with only one win in six matches so far that saw Gautam Gambhir step down as skipper. Meanwhile, KKR has been well rested and will look to bring all their energy into the match.

Dinesh Karthik and co sit on the fourth spot in the IPL table with three wins. The last time the two sides met this season, it was KKR who ended up on the winning side with a gigantic 71-run win. The visitors will hope to pick up a win again as they look to consolidate their place in the top four.

Toss:

The news from the center is that KKR have won and elected to bowl.

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh and Liam Plunkett.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran and Prasidh Krishna.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Friday (April 27).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: delhi daredevils, kolkata knight riders, ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl), live cricket score
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham